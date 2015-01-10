450 SHARES Share Tweet

Never Mind the theory that Ant-Man is an unknown Marvel character and that people won’t be interested.

Entertainment Weekly has reported that the Ant-Man trailer has been viewed 29 million times since it was released on Tuesday. That’s more then James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy. You know Guardians of the Galaxy right? It was only last year’s biggest box office success.

Does that mean Ant-Man will make big profits at the box office? It certainly a good indicator that it will.

Let us know in comments below if you think Ant-Man will make more money then Guardians of the Galaxy.

