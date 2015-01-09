456 SHARES Share Tweet

The newest DC animated film “Justice League: Throne of Atlantis” will premiere Monday Jan. 12 in LA. There will be a limited amount of free tickets given away to the general public. The instructions will be at the bottom of this article. To celebrate the special premiere (which Nuke the Fridge will attend), here is a new clip from the film featuring Cyborg voiced by Shemar Moore (Criminal Minds).

In Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, Cyborg discovers an imminent threat in the depths of the oceans so powerful that it rallies together the newly formed Justice League. Meanwhile, wandering thousands of feet above the ocean floor is drifter Arthur Curry, a man with strange powers who may be the last chance to bridge the ancient Atlantean world with our own. Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and the rest of the Justice League must band together as they face off against warmongering Orm, an army of sea creatures, otherworldly weapons and perilous odds. In this all-new epic adventure from the DC Universe, mankind’s only hope of escaping from the darkness lies with the guiding light of a man – Aquaman!

“Justice League: Throne of Atlantis “will be released Jan. 27 and will star voices from Matt Lantar, Sam Witwer, Jason O’Mara, Jerry O’Connell, Nathan Fillion, Shemar Moore, Rosario Dawson, Sean Astin, Sumalee Montano, Sirena Irwin, Henry Lennix and Christopher Gorham.

INSTRUCTIONS: (Read carefully)

A limited number of free tickets are available to the general public. Fans wishing to receive free tickets to the Los Angeles event on January 12 must RSVP via email to JLAtlantisLA@gmail.com.

The body of all fan RSVP emails MUST include the (1) name of the entrant, (2) valid email address, and (3) name of the media outlet/website by which the entrant learned of the screening. No pleas, no begging, no extra words – just three simple lines of information.

Good luck and see you there!