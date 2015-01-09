400 SHARES Share Tweet

A couple of months ago, HBO announced that a fully-authorized documentary about Kurt Cobain called “Montage of Heck,” was in the works. The documentary will be written, directed and produced by Brett Morgen. Kurt’s daughter, France Bean Cobain, will serve as executive producer. Today HBO released some new details about the documentary and some Nirvana fans may love it or possibly hate it, depends on which side of the fence you’re on.

“Montage of Heck” will provide “no-holds-barred access to Cobain archives.” The documentary will include never-before-seen home movies, recordings, artwork, photography, journals, demos, personal archives and songbooks. It will also include some Nirvana songs and performances, as well as some unreleased Cobain originals.

So far, it looks as though Courtney Love will have nothing to do with the documentary as she has yet to be mentioned in any press release by HBO. That’s a great sign for Nirvana fans.

“Montage of Heck” will be aired on HBO on May 4.

Sources: HBO, The Futon Critic

