It was reported that “Batman v. Superman” and “Justice League” would film back to back. Now an image has “leaked” from the photo sharing website Imgur that shows the Batman v. Superman film being split into two parts with release dates five months apart. The first part will be called “Enter The Knight,” while the second part will retain the original name “Dawn of Justice.” Perhaps this is only a hoax, so take it with a grain of salt. Here is the image!

Many believe the long shooting schedule could have contributed to the news. Warner Bros. could be using the same successful business model that Miramax used to release Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” saga by splitting the film into “Kill Bill, Vol. 1” and “Kill Bill, Vol. 2.” Those two films did go on to earn a healthy profit.

Debuting on October 23rd of this year, “Enter the Knight” would pounce on any competition and put up dominant numbers before the winter holiday season. Releasing the second film, “Dawn of Justice,” on March 23, 2016 would give it a great lead in from the first film and bring in a bigger audience eager to see the conclusion started by the first part. The second film would also set the tone for the entire 2016 summer box office. Could this all be just hyperbole? Possibly or possibly not, only time will tell.

One more thing, rumor has it that a “Batman v. Superman” trailer is due out sometime in February.

Here’s the original release date.

“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” will open in theaters on May 6, 2016. The action/adventure/fantasy film will star Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Gal Galdot, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Holly Hunter, Ray Fisher, Callan Mulvey, Tao Okamoto, Jason Momoa, Scoot McNairy, Jena Malone, Dan Amboyer and George Seder. Chris Terrio wrote the screenplay from the story by David S. Goyer and Zack Snyder, which is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster and Bob Kane. Zack Snyder directs.

Here’s the updated version broken into two parts.

Source: comicbookmovie