Actor Khan Bonfils, who had roles in films such as Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Batman Begins and Skyfall, died during a rehearsal for a play he was working on according to Slash Film and several other media outlets. The play was play, Dante’s Inferno, was set to show in London. Witnesses say that the actor just collapsed and although they tried to revive him the actor died.

Here’s a statement by Craft Theatre who was producing the play:

”Khan collapsed during a rehearsal and the director Rocky Rodriguez Jr performed CPR on location.”

RIP Kan Bonfils

