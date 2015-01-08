American Horror Story: Freak Show is one of the best shows on television. Check it out if you havent yet.
Here are new clips!
American Horror Story: Freak Show – Next On: Show Stoppers ~ Kill Date: October 1, 2015
Description: Dandy gives the Twins troubling information about Chester. Maggie vows to prove her loyalty to Jimmy. The Freaks enforce their harsh code of justice.
American Horror Story: Freak Show – Inside the Freak Show: The Make Up of Horror ~ Kill Date: October 1, 2015
Description: From beards, to wigs, to elaborate tattoos, see how Freak Show gave the AHS make-up team their biggest challenge to date.
Looking for us on social media? Please see below for the official accounts of FX Networks and American Horror Story.
FX Networks
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/FX
Twitter – www.twitter.com/fxnetworks
Tumblr – www.fxnetworks.tumblr.com
Instagram – www.instagram.com/fxnetworks
Pinterest –www.pinterest.com/fxnetworks
TVTag – http://getglue.com/tv_shows/fx
American Horror Story
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AmericanHorrorStory
Twitter – www.twitter.com/AHSFX
Tumblr – http://americanhorrorstoryonfx.tumblr.com/
Instagram – www.instagram.com/americanhorrorstory_fx
Pinterest www.pinterest.com/ahsfx
G+ – https://plus.google.com/+AmericanHorrorStory/videos
TVTag– www.getglue.com/tv_shows/american_horror_story