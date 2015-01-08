American Horror Story: Freak Show is one of the best shows on television. Check it out if you havent yet.

Here are new clips!

American Horror Story: Freak Show – Next On: Show Stoppers ~ Kill Date: October 1, 2015

Description: Dandy gives the Twins troubling information about Chester. Maggie vows to prove her loyalty to Jimmy. The Freaks enforce their harsh code of justice.

American Horror Story: Freak Show – Inside the Freak Show: The Make Up of Horror ~ Kill Date: October 1, 2015

Description: From beards, to wigs, to elaborate tattoos, see how Freak Show gave the AHS make-up team their biggest challenge to date.

Looking for us on social media? Please see below for the official accounts of FX Networks and American Horror Story.

FX Networks

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/FX

Twitter – www.twitter.com/fxnetworks

Tumblr – www.fxnetworks.tumblr.com

Instagram – www.instagram.com/fxnetworks

Pinterest –www.pinterest.com/fxnetworks

TVTag – http://getglue.com/tv_shows/fx

American Horror Story

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AmericanHorrorStory

Twitter – www.twitter.com/AHSFX

Tumblr – http://americanhorrorstoryonfx.tumblr.com/

Instagram – www.instagram.com/americanhorrorstory_fx

Pinterest www.pinterest.com/ahsfx

G+ – https://plus.google.com/+AmericanHorrorStory/videos

TVTag– www.getglue.com/tv_shows/american_horror_story