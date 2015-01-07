It’s been over a year and a half since Jaeger and Kaiju fever hit theaters with Guillermo del Toro’s “Pacific Rim.” Fans left theaters wanting more of the world where humans were on the verge of eradication by giant creatures from another dimension. Writer-director Guillermo del Toro announced sometime ago that a second film is in the works. In a recent interview, he revealed some important details concerning the sequel. To put it bluntly, not all of the characters will return.

“It’s a few years after the first one,” the “Hellboy” director said. “It is the world having been freed of Kaiju, what happens to the world after — what happens to the Jaeger technology once the Kaiju are not a threat. It’s quite a jump.”

With the storyline picking up a few years after the events of the first film, the movie will focus more on the science. This is why actors Charlie Day as Dr. Newton Geiszler and Burn Gorman as Dr. Hermann Gottlieb will return. Del Toro admitted he enjoys writing for the roles of Day and Gorman along with Ron Perlman’s Hannibal Chau character.

The sequel will explore different types of robots which will take the film on a different adventure for the cast in a Kaiju-free world. Since the Kaiju are gone, the Jaeger pilots have earned some time off, which means star Charlie Hunnam may not return in his role as Raleigh Becket.

The film is currently in development, and the possibility of Hunnam returning is still not out of the question. Del Toro did say there will be a lot of Jaegers in the sequel.

Hunnam ended his seven-year stint on “Sons of Anarchy” and will next play King Arthur in British director Guy Ritchie’s “King Arthur” film.

“Pacific Rim 2” is scheduled to open on April 7, 2017. The film stars Charlie Day, Burn Gorman and Ron Perlman. Zak Penn and Guillermo del Toro wrote the screenplay based on the story by Travis Beacham. Guillermo del Toro directs.

