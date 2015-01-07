“Ninjas vs. Monsters” is the last film in the “Ninjas vs. …” trilogy. Its predecessors being 2008’s “Ninjas vs. Zombies” followed by 2010’s “Ninjas vs. Vampires.” I have to preface this by saying that the movies are low budget, so you should know what you’re getting into.

“Ninjas vs. Monsters” features questionable acting, no set design or dressing, uneven lighting, terrible monster makeup, costumes that a wardrobe department wouldn’t dress a Cosplayer in, and pop culture references that have hit and miss (mostly miss) one liners that pass for humor. Barring those points, it’s actually kind of fun.

Filmmaker and executive producer Eduardo Sánchez (“The Blair Witch Project”) presents a film that promises to bring frights and fights. To be honest, there are not many frights, but there are plenty of fights and this is where the film shines. Director Justin Timpane keeps the pace on the film brisk. He captures the fight sequences with precision by utilizing choreography that shows a lot of imagination and cleverness. The ninjas and their new friends do experience serious injuries and fatalities, so there’s no holding back on the blood and gore.

I know this sounds like I hate the film but honestly I don’t. A lot of time and work went into making this happen. Not having watched the first two films, I’m curious to see them. If you like martial arts fighting and supernatural storylines with dimension hopping, you should definitely check this out.

Here’s the storyline.

The Ninjas and their friends find themselves pitted against the World’s Greatest Monsters – Dracula, Frankenstein, the Mummy, the Werewolf and a coven of sexy Witches. The film is loaded with martial arts action, bloody horror, gun play, magic, comedy, pop-culture references and a tightly woven twist-filled plot.

"Ninjas vs. Monsters" will premiere on DVD and VOD on January 26th in the United Kingdom, and on DVD (Ninjasvs.com) and VOD (Uncork'd Entertainment) in the United States on February 6th. Justin Timpane wrote the screenplay, while Daniel Ross and Kelly Timpane served as story supervisors. Thomas Chillemi was the storyline consultant, while Justin Timpane directs.