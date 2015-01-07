Marvel and Netflix have announced the release date for their new Daredevil series, through a motion poster. Check it out!

So, there you have it. April 10th we will get to see the new Daredevil series on Netflix.

Daredevil was created by Stan “the man” Lee, Bill Everett and the legendary Jack Kirby in 1964. He became the first blind mainstream superhero. His most popular story has been one written by Frank Miller called “The Man Without Fear.” (Oct. 1993).

“Marvel’s Daredevil” is a live action series that follows the journey of attorney Matt Murdock, who in a tragic accident was blinded as a boy but imbued with extraordinary senses. Murdock sets up practice in his old neighborhood of Hell’s Kitchen, New York where he now fights against injustice as a respected lawyer by day and masked vigilante at night.

Daredevil will star Charlie Cox, Rosario Dawson, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson and Geoffrey Cantor.

Sources: Marvel, Netflix, IMDb