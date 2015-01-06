400 SHARES Share Tweet

We did some epic stuff in 2014, but from the looks of it this year may even be bigger and better than the last for Nuke the Fridge.

Our media coverage began in a big and fun way with The Wedding Ringer starring superstars Kevin Hart, Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting, Josh Gad and much more. I had a chance to attend one of the funnest press conferences to date. In attendance were the director and writers of The Wedding Ringer Jeremy Garelick and Jay Lavender. Also participating in the Q&A were actors Josh Gad, Kevin Hart, and Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting. Simply too much for one room!

The energy from the panel was fantastic. Kevin Hart cracked jokes on the fly and had the audience laughing. Hart and Josh Gad joked about their experiences filming the movie. The two poked fun at each other throughout the event. It was all in good fun. Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting kept trying to change the subject (in a funny way) to The Big Bang Theory, the show that made her career skyrocket, by adding a “shameless plug” for the sitcom whenever she had a chance. Writer Jay Lavender talked about how the script was in the making for almost 15 years and how he was so happy The Wedding Ringer was finally made. Jeremy Garelick revealed that the “football” scene was like a dream come true for him because of the cameos involved. We don’t want to spoil it for you, but that scene alone is worth watching the film.

Here are a few more highlights:

Kevin Hart is not just funny in films but super funny in person. He had the members of the media rolling in laughter. Hart was asked about how stardom and being such a huge celebrity has effected him. Hart expressed that he’s more focused on goals such as making great movies. Star power is not important or something he thinks about much.

When asked about her most memorable moment making The Wedding Ringer, Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting said that coming from a “sitcom world,” this was her first big screen project and that working with the “golden comedic duo” of Josh Gad and Kevin Hart was “pretty unbelievable.” Also, knowing Jeremy Garelick for a long time, she always wanted to work with him. Not just because of their friendship but more because Garelick is a talented director. Overall making the transition from television to film was a very big deal to her.

When writer Jay Lavender was asked what was his most memorable moment about making The Wedding Ringer he said that for him it was “the experience of watching the finished product.” Both Lavender and Jeremy Garelick, who have been friends since 1998, began working on the script in 2001. It was originally meant to cast Vince Vaughn as the lead when that job was ultimately given to Kevin Hart. He remembers years of hoping it would get done. He then told me (Louis Love) that he never lost the “Eye of the Tiger.”

Here’s a few pictures from the event.

The Wedding Ringer Synopsis:

Jimmy provides best man services for socially challenged guys, who – for whatever reason – have no one close enough to agree to stand by them on the day of their wedding. Doug, a groom-to-be, has found himself in just such a situation, but to make matters worse, he fabricates the names of not only a best man, but nine groomsmen as well. When all else fails, Doug seeks out Jimmy’s services to carry out a charade designed to make Doug look his best, but threatens to destroy everything if it fails.