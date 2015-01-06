Debuting during ABC’s premiere of the seven part mini-series “Agent Carter,” Marvel’s “Ant-Man” takes center stage. The trailer showcases the abilities of the tiny superhero played by Paul Rudd. Check it out!

ANT-MAN

MARVEL STUDIOS

Website and Mobile site: http://marvel.com/antman

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/antman

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AntMan

Genre: Action-Adventure

Rating: TBD

Running Time: TBD

Producer: Kevin Feige

Executive Producers: Louis D’Esposito, Alan Fine, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Edgar Wright and Stan Lee

Story by: Edgar Wright and Joe Cornish

Screenplay by: Adam McKay, Paul Rudd, Gabriel Ferrari and Andrew Barrer

Based on the Ant-Man comic book created by: Jack Kirby, Larry Lieber and Stan Lee

STORY SYNOPSIS:

The next evolution of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brings a founding member of The Avengers to the big screen for the first time with Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man.” Armed with the astonishing ability to shrink in scale but increase in strength, master thief Scott Lang (Rudd) must embrace his inner-hero and help his mentor, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas,) protect the secret behind his spectacular Ant-Man suit from a new generation of towering threats. Against seemingly insurmountable obstacles, Pym and Lang must plan and pull off a heist that will save the world.

Marvel’s “Ant-Man” stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang aka Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Corey Stoll as Darren Cross aka Yellowjacket, Bobby Cannavale as Paxton, Michael Peña as Luis, Judy Greer as Maggie, Tip “Ti” Harris as Dave, David Dastmalchian as Kurt, Wood Harris as Gale, Jordi Mollà as Castillo and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, Marvel’s “Ant-Man” delivers a high-stakes, tension-filled adventure on July 17, 2015.