Fans of Star Wars that get to attend the ‘Celebration’ event this year in Anaheim California will have a change to watch Revenge of the Sith in 3D.

Revenge of the Sith was released in 2005 and many fans regard it as the best of the prequels. Now, 10 years later, Lucasfilm has converted the movie to 3D so they can witness the birth of Darth Vader in a new and epic way.

But that’s not all…

At Star Wars Celebration, happening on April 16-19, you can also watch Phantom Menace in 3D, the debut of Star Wars Rebels: Season 2‘s first episode PLUS Attack of the Clones in 3D will also premiere. -WOW!

Who’s ready?

SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

