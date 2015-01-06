400 SHARES Share Tweet

Described as “a modern day 80s horror classic” and a “Masterpiece in suspense,” director Michael G. Bartlett’s acclaimed “Treehouse” will play for one week at the Arena Cinemas in Los Angeles and will be available on Digital on February 20th. Check out the trailer, poster and images!

Here is the synopsis for the film.

After chasing a mysterious shadow figure into the woods, a young girl disappears and is later discovered by two teenage brothers, trapped inside an old treehouse in the woods. Together they must battle an unimaginable evil that is trying to get in.

“Treehouse” will play for one week at the Arena Cinemas in Los Angeles and will be available on Digital on February 20th. The film stars J. Michael Trautmann, Dana Melanie, Clint James, Nick Herra, Daniel Fredrick, Shannon Knopke, Darren Kennedy, Victoria Spencer Smith, Caleb Cox, Chance Nichols, Jake Gregory, Mallory Malibu Waugh, Nathan L. Henderson, Elaine Jenkins, Daniel Smith, Vincent Michael-Smith, Meghan Socha and Debbie Forrester. Alex Child and Miles Harrington wrote the screenplay. Michael Bartlett directs.

Sources: October Coast, IMDb