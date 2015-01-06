The animated hit movie of the year is coming to Digital HD, Disney Movies Anywhere and Blu-ray combo pack in February! Here’s the full details!

From the studio that brought you “Frozen” and “Wreck-It Ralph” comes Disney’s “Big Hero 6” on Digital HD/ Disney Movies Anywhere February 3rd and Blu-ray™ Combo Pack on February 24th! Exciting bonus features include the theatrical short “Feast” as well as a host of deleted scenes and extras.

Here is the list of bonus features included in the Blu-ray combo pack.

Digital HD/3D/SD*, Blu-ray Combo Pack & Disney Movies Anywhere (DMA)

· FEAST Theatrical Short

· The Origin Story of “Big Hero 6”: Hiro’s Journey (hosted by Jamie Chung, voice of Go Go Tomago) – Join the team behind the team that brought Big Hero 6 to the big screen as they travel on research trips to Tokyo and San Francisco and go behind the scenes of this epic film. Explore everything comic-book about Big Hero 6, from director Don Hall’s passion for comics to the story’s roots in a lesser known Marvel property. We’ll talk to Marvel’s Joe Quesada and Jeph Loeb, who were consultants on the film, to learn what makes a good comic-book story, and how these devices were used to help create Disney’s “Big Hero 6.”

· Big Animator 6: The Characters Behind the Characters – Join the six lead animators of Big Hero 6 as they talk about each of the characters and how they came to be the heroes they are now.

· Deleted Scenes (intro by Directors Don Hall & Chris Williams) – Includes two alternate openings and more.

· Big Hero Secrets (Easter Egg) – The movie is filled with Easter Eggs, and this Buzzfeed-type list piece will give you a sampling of some of the hidden treasures in the film. See if you can find this Easter Egg about Easter Eggs! (BLU-RAY ONLY)

· Gag Animations (intro by Directors Don Hall & Chris Williams) – For fun, animators made alternate versions of scenes they were working on and threw them into the mix at review sessions. The directors will present some of these gags for the first time to the public in this piece. (DMA ONLY)

· Beatmax – Check out some of Baymax’s greatest lines auto-tuned like you’ve never heard before. (DMA ONLY) DVD:

· FEAST Theatrical Short

· Big Animator 6: The Characters Behind the Characters

· “Big Hero 6” Theatrical Teaser

As a special treat for our readers, here is a sneak peak at some of the Easter eggs that you can find in the film.