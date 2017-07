800 SHARES Share Tweet

Here’s a few new images from this year’s most anticipated films!

Avengers: Age of Ultron opens on May 1st. In this image our heroes look a bit worried and bruised. I wonder if the ‘SH@T” has hit the fan.

Terminator Genisys opens on July 1st. It’s always nice to see a new image of the endoskeleton. So shiny so new.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. opens on August 14th.

Mad Max: Fury Road opens on May 15th. The movie looks to exceed expectations and looks like it’s on the right track.