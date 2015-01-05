Actress Scarlett Johansson was offered the role in DreamWorks big-budget adaptation of the popular Japanese manga “Ghost in the Shell.” Now, it has been confirmed that Johansson will star in the big screen adaptation of the anime series.

So, what is the storyline for the film based on?

“Ghost in the Shell” is a Japanese media franchise published as a seinen manga series written and illustrated by Masasume Shirow. First published in 1989, the series takes place in mid-21st century Japan and tells the story of a fictional counter-cyberterrorist organization known as Public Security Section 9, which specializes in combating technology-related crime. The squad is led by the intelligent and talented cyborg protagonist Major Motoko Kusanagi.

“Ghost in the Shell” is still in development. Scarlett Johansson will star. Avi Arad and Steven Paul are producing, while Mark Sourian will serve as executive producer. William Wheeler (“The Reluctant Fundamentalist”) is writing the script. Rupert Sanders (“Snow White and the Huntsman”) directs.

