The Wrap has reported that 20th Century Fox’s X-Men spin-off Gambit, starring Channing Tatum, will be released on October 7th, 2016. Fox has now scheduled three Marvel films in 2016 including Deadpool (Feb. 12th, 2016) and X-Men: Apocalypse (May 27th, 2016).

The plot details for Gambit are being kept under wraps as it was speculated that Tatum’s Gambit would first make an appearance in Bryan Singer’s X-Men: Apocalypse and then star in his own solo film a la The Wolverine. Channing Tatum is the only confirmed actor to join Robocop‘s screenwriter Josh Zetumer who’s writing the screenplay based on a treatment by X-Men writer Chris Claremont, who created the character alongside artist Jim Lee in 1990.

Who’s ready for the Gambit movie?