Benedict Cumberbatch is now an household name thanks to his acting resume. The actor is Marvel’s choice for the Sorcerer Supreme, Dr. Strange. Cumberbatch has been somewhat quiet about playing the Marvel hero but he has since spoken to The Wall Street Journal about the role.

On asked if taking on Dr. Strange is a risk:

I don’t think it’s a risk because of Marvel. Marvel is a stable of bringing out ordinary comic characters and turning them into screen-like gods. It’s very different, it’s an Astral Plane. There’s a huge new element to this Marvel universe that’s going to be employed in building this story and this character. But you know, I’m really excited about it, about working with Scott [Derrickson] whose imagination is endless, and all the boys and girls at Marvel who know what they’re doing. I’ve got a few things to get under my belt first. I’ve got to do that little stage production of “Hamlet” in the summer and the Christmas special of “Sherlock,” which we start shooting in about three days’ time – Whoops! Yeah, that’s there.

Then Cumberbatch was asked if he would be back in the Himalayas to shoot the film:

Ahh … you’ll have to wait and see. I’m not going to be eked out on any spoilers or reveals now. It’s quite a way off but I’m very excited about that spiritual dimension, obviously. It’s something that’s been a huge part of my life.

Then here’s the obvious question, “Did you read the Doctor Strange comics growing up?”

Growing up, no. I didn’t read many comics at all. Asterix a bit. I think that was it. There weren’t many comics in my household — [in a self-mocking voice] “I’m so deprived.” We didn’t have Marvel so much. But you can bet your bottom dollar I’m reading them now, avidly.

Benedict Cumberbatch will star in Marvel’s Doctor Strange and Scott Derrickson will be directing the film, which hits theaters Nov.4, 2016.

Source: The Wall Street Journal