Trading card manufacturer Upper Deck will handle the production of the non-sports trading cards for the upcoming Marvel movies “Ant-Man” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” This is not the first time the two companies have collaborated on products with tie-ins to previous Marvel’s films. They have worked on the Avengers, Captain America, Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy movies as well.

The sets will not only contain the ordinal storyline base cards, but feature exciting chase a.k.a. insert cards with autographs, memorabilia and sketch cards from top Marvel artists. Artists Joshua Werner and Frank A. Kadar are promoting some of their sketch cards via social media to stir excitement among fans. You can check them out here, but be warned these are only the backs of the sketch cards.

No news has been released at this time concerning the “Ant-Man” set, but here is a description of what’s in-store for the 2015 Upper Deck “Avengers: Age of Ultron” trading cards.

The 90 card base set will take an in-depth look at the film. There will be plenty of extras including actor autographs, dual and triple autograph cards, movie memorabilia, and autographed movie memorabilia cards. There are subsets like ‘Behind the Lens’ and ‘Concept Series.’ These will explore how the movie came together. Hobby packs, which are only available at brick and mortar hobby stores, will have three levels of exclusive parallel cards, one of which is limited to ten copies.

Besides sketch cards, there will be a ‘Fan Favorites Covers Autographs’ card randomly seeded into packs with signatures by Avengers comic creators. Finally, another insert set will connect together to spell out “Avengers.”

The card series is expected to be released sometime in March. Boxes will contain 24 packs with five cards inserted per pack.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” will open in theaters on May 1st, while “Ant-Man” will open in theaters on July 17th.

