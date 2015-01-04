481 SHARES Share Tweet

Named one of Wicked Channel’s Top 25 Films of 2014, the dark comedy/thriller “Buddy Hutchins” will arrive on DVD and Video on Demand this March from Uncork’d Entertainment. Actor Jamie Kennedy (“Scream,” “Son of the Mask,” TV’s “Ghost Whisperer”) embraces a role, which audiences have never seen him play before. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Here is the storyline.

Buddy Hutchins (Kennedy) is just a regular guy doing his best to support his wife and two kids. A recovering alcoholic, Buddy hasn’t had a drink for the better part of a year, but it turns out the only reward for his good behavior is a failing business and a cheating wife. Throw in a ruthless bounty hunter and a hot-tempered ex, and Buddy’s already short fuse is about to blow. Pushed over the edge and armed with a chainsaw, Buddy Hutchins is out for blood.

Check out the images and DVD artwork.

DVD artwork:

“Buddy Hutchins” will arrive on DVD and VOD in March. The film stars Jamie Kennedy, Academy Award Nominee Sally Kirkland, Sara Malakul Lane, David Gere, Steve Hanks, Nicole Alexandra Shipley, Demetrius Stear, Remington Moses, Richard Switzer, Edward DeRuiter, Hiram A. Murray, Erin O’Brien, Samantha Stewart, George Saunders, Rebecca Rowley, Sam Osman, Jeremy London, Shaughnessy Dixson, Mike DiGiacinto, Bill Devlin, HenRii Coleman, David Brite, Jordyn Leaf, Angie Scott, Daniella McBride, Coty Galloway, Harwood Gordon, Hermann Ludovick Pattein, Chris Taylor Brown, Carl Baur, Matthew Arner, Valerie Taylor, Milana Lev and Colin Chase. Jared Cohn wrote the screenplay and directs.

Sources: October Coast, IMDb