Back on Dec.4 Marvel officially announced that Benedict Cumberbatch will indeed play the role of Dr. Strange. Since then, everyone has been wondering what Cumberbatch would look like goatee, cloak and all. Well an artist by the name of Rodney (thegameworld on DeviantArt) has taken it into his own hands by doing an amazing interpretation of what Cumberbatch would look like as the Dr. Strange.

Dr. Strange is set to hit theaters in Nov. of 2016.