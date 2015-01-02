250 SHARES Share Tweet

On January 6, 2015, Disney/Marvel will be releasing the first trailer for Payon Reed’s Ant-Man Movie. The trailer will be cleverly released during the two-hour series premiere of Marvel’s Agent Carter at 8pm ET on ABC. Here you can watch a small ( literally ) teaser for the trailer.

Get out your magnifying glasses and watch below!

Official synopsis:

Armed with the astonishing ability to shrink in scale but increase in strength, con-man Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) must embrace his inner-hero and help his mentor, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), protect the secret behind his spectacular Ant-Man suit from a new generation of towering threats. Against seemingly insurmountable obstacles, Pym and Lang must plan and pull off a heist that will save the world.