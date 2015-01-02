web analytics
Neill Blomkamp who’s best known for directing District 9 and Elysium has unleashed some super cool concept art for what looks to be an Alien project.  It’s unknown what the the artwork is exactly for or if Blomkamp is working on a movie based on the franchise but after seeing these, many hope he is.

The concept art was posted on Instagram, and feature the Xenomorphs, Sigourney Weaver as Ripley, Michael Biehn as Corporal Hicks and much more.

Was working on this. Don’t think I am anymore. Love it though. #alien #xenomorph

A photo posted by Brownsnout (@neillblomkamp) on

Wtf?

A photo posted by Brownsnout (@neillblomkamp) on

Woulda rocked. Was a mental stroll into the world Ridley Scott created.

A photo posted by Brownsnout (@neillblomkamp) on

#ripley #hicks

A photo posted by Brownsnout (@neillblomkamp) on

#weyland corp

A photo posted by Brownsnout (@neillblomkamp) on

Oh shit

A photo posted by Brownsnout (@neillblomkamp) on

A photo posted by Brownsnout (@neillblomkamp) on

And finally, my home desk #xenomorph

A photo posted by Brownsnout (@neillblomkamp) on

Awesome Art by Geoffroy Thoorens #hicks

Zdjęcie zamieszczone przez użytkownika Brownsnout (@neillblomkamp)

And Doug Williams – maybe I’ll go back to it ….love the world

A photo posted by Brownsnout (@neillblomkamp) on