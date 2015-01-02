400 SHARES Share Tweet

Neill Blomkamp who’s best known for directing District 9 and Elysium has unleashed some super cool concept art for what looks to be an Alien project. It’s unknown what the the artwork is exactly for or if Blomkamp is working on a movie based on the franchise but after seeing these, many hope he is.

The concept art was posted on Instagram, and feature the Xenomorphs, Sigourney Weaver as Ripley, Michael Biehn as Corporal Hicks and much more.

Was working on this. Don’t think I am anymore. Love it though. #alien #xenomorph A photo posted by Brownsnout (@neillblomkamp) on Jan 1, 2015 at 5:30pm PST

Wtf? A photo posted by Brownsnout (@neillblomkamp) on Jan 1, 2015 at 5:32pm PST

Woulda rocked. Was a mental stroll into the world Ridley Scott created. A photo posted by Brownsnout (@neillblomkamp) on Jan 1, 2015 at 5:40pm PST

#ripley #hicks A photo posted by Brownsnout (@neillblomkamp) on Jan 1, 2015 at 5:49pm PST

#weyland corp A photo posted by Brownsnout (@neillblomkamp) on Jan 1, 2015 at 5:56pm PST

Oh shit A photo posted by Brownsnout (@neillblomkamp) on Jan 1, 2015 at 6:06pm PST

A photo posted by Brownsnout (@neillblomkamp) on Jan 1, 2015 at 8:49pm PST

And finally, my home desk #xenomorph A photo posted by Brownsnout (@neillblomkamp) on Jan 1, 2015 at 8:54pm PST

Awesome Art by Geoffroy Thoorens #hicks Zdjęcie zamieszczone przez użytkownika Brownsnout (@neillblomkamp) Sty 1, 2015 at 9:43 PST

And Doug Williams – maybe I’ll go back to it ….love the world A photo posted by Brownsnout (@neillblomkamp) on Jan 1, 2015 at 9:44am PST

400 SHARES Share Tweet