Hello everyone and hope you’ve had great Christmas, Hanukkah, etc. What better way to end this year than with a final C-Word of the year and have it consist of the best Cosplays we’ve come across in 2014. We have seen awesome cosplays at conventions, here on The C-word and around the web. There have been many, and I mean many great cosplays! Without further adieu…the best cosplays of 2014! (In no particular order).

IMG_4015

Tattooed Power Puff Girls

 

IMG_3761

Pirate Savvy as Female Thor before there was a female Thor. Photo by Carlos Duncan

 

106_1337

Leeanna Vamp as Boba Fett


10705098_274890642719719_1795358963_n

Latino Joker and the Tim Burton henchmen Photo by York in A Box

 

IMG_4361

April O’Neil as April O’Neil Photo by Carlos Duncan

 

IMG_8270

Lily Lovely as Tank Girl Harley Photo by Carlos Duncan

 

IMG_4210

Blankman Photo by Carlos Duncan

 

IMG_4013

Lilly Evans as Lady Chewy

 

IMG_3753

Roger Rabbit Photo by Carlos Duncan

 

IMG_3784

Queen Akasha Photo by Carlos Duncan

 

IMG_3955

Maleficent Photo by Carlos Duncan

 

106_1339

 

106_1364

Power Girl

 

10645103_668612723246740_3386653664524971748_n

Abby Dark-Star as DC Bombshell Black Canary. Photo by PhotosNXS

 

106_1466

Chun-Li

 

 

106_1486

Derek Zoolander and Hansel

 

10384226_10152557742109035_4901084729803629137_n

Adrianne Curry as Poison Ivy

 

106_1451

Alpha and Zordon

 

IMG_3755

Martian Girl Photo by Carlos Duncan

 

1425768_617997588311390_2681056922906860764_n

Joanie Brosas as Tomb Raider. Photo by Faces Photography

 

10395853_631296100316583_5305305112063572411_n

Betty Nukem as Bombshell Harley

 

IMG_4023

Valerie Perez as Wonder Woman

 

1001930_647640198616646_1105400883_n-2

Nadyasonika as Gambit. Photo by LJinto

 

106_1478

Siren’s Revenge as Raven

 

IMG_4010

Enasni Volz as Harley goes Hollywood

 

106_1468

Corpse Bride

 

1899923_676637145788002_1338634022148569818_n

Amber Arden as Snowba Fett. Photo by York in a Box

 

 

IMG_3811

Ewok Photo by Carlos Duncan

 

1390517_632166373562889_1690199231342408440_n-2

Betty Nukem as Lady Deadpool Photo by better gaming bureau

 

IMG_4123

DC Bombshells Photo by Carlos Duncan

 

106_1345

Arwen Suicide as Batgirl

 

10468641_760432223979013_6545297880627802680_n

VividVivka as Madd Moxxi. Photo by Enrique Malfavon Photography

 

 

10620747_694715500614762_7551264424007001654_n

Enasni Volz as Madd Moxxi. Photo by Mike Rollerson Photography

 

10583875_10152664850692533_499427912458369655_n

Jessica Nigri as Moon Moxxi. Photo by Saffels Photography

 

 

106_1482

Shredder

 

106_1484

Ladies of Asgard

 

10527319_560872380691783_8975933267401988870_n

Claire Anastasia as Red Sonja. Photo by Jeff Zoet Visuals

 

IMG_3967

Photo by Carlos Duncan

 

10517450_667893809963380_6337034775744471954_n

Adrianne Curry as Batman Animated Series Catwoman and Alicia Marie as Tigra. Photo by TC Photo

 

10351386_791527530893348_7676817104982143253_n

Joker’s Plaything as Harley Quinn

 

IMG_8393

Wheel Jack Photo by Carlos Duncan

 

10491094_10152586594107533_4114102887756648774_n

Jessica Nigri as Ziggs

 

10492255_776935775661498_5245317726067078054_n

LeeAnna Vamp as Maleficent. Photo by David Ngo

 

10534746_860836883946056_3291732530235224515_n-2

Abby Normal as Red Son Harley

 

1531629_812897855420062_5848611328905055615_n

Yasemin Arslan (Vera Chimera) as Elizabeth from Bioshock Infinite. Photo by Sweet Sensations Photography

 

1891198_608898482496512_373754071_n

Vera Baby as Princess Peach

 

1601369_644446372259052_1970223923_n

Chibidee Cosplay as Huntress. Photo by Cosplay Cobbal

 

10603385_870115203013596_4661783090022355898_n

Vegas PG as Batgirl. Photo by Alvin Johnson

 

DSC08282

Imperial Bombshell as Steampunk Leia. Photo by York in a Box

 

10386736_707969349270728_6095018655749122189_n

Margie Cox Star Sapphire Inspired. Photo by Andrew Michael Phillips

 

IMG_3980

Shredder. Photo by Carlos Duncan

 

10425403_825166750858363_409775730989492250_n

Riddle as Tira from SoulCalibur. Photo by AMP Cosplay

 

1209174_328388500639725_300578087_n

Katie Cosplay as Selina Kyle (Dark Knight Rises). Photo by David Ngo

 

1904047_10151935087611608_1309863863_n

Yaya Han as Enira the Banshee Queen from Lineage 2. Photo by Brian Boling

 

Well that’s it guys and gals! I hope you enjoyed my pics for this year’s best cosplays of 2014. I really could have gone on and on and added more but the year is almost up and it’s time to end The C-Word for this year. Thank you to all the cosplayers who have participated in the interviews with me and thank you to all who keep coming back to read these things. It means a lot and I really appreciate it. For NTF and The C-Word, this is Chris Salce saying “Merry Christmas ya’ filthy animal…and a happy New Year.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

