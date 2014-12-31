Hello everyone and hope you’ve had great Christmas, Hanukkah, etc. What better way to end this year than with a final C-Word of the year and have it consist of the best Cosplays we’ve come across in 2014. We have seen awesome cosplays at conventions, here on The C-word and around the web. There have been many, and I mean many great cosplays! Without further adieu…the best cosplays of 2014! (In no particular order).
Tattooed Power Puff Girls
Pirate Savvy as Female Thor before there was a female Thor. Photo by Carlos Duncan
Leeanna Vamp as Boba Fett
Latino Joker and the Tim Burton henchmen Photo by York in A Box
April O’Neil as April O’Neil Photo by Carlos Duncan
Lily Lovely as Tank Girl Harley Photo by Carlos Duncan
Blankman Photo by Carlos Duncan
Lilly Evans as Lady Chewy
Roger Rabbit Photo by Carlos Duncan
Queen Akasha Photo by Carlos Duncan
Maleficent Photo by Carlos Duncan
Power Girl
Abby Dark-Star as DC Bombshell Black Canary. Photo by PhotosNXS
Chun-Li
Derek Zoolander and Hansel
Adrianne Curry as Poison Ivy
Alpha and Zordon
Martian Girl Photo by Carlos Duncan
Joanie Brosas as Tomb Raider. Photo by Faces Photography
Betty Nukem as Bombshell Harley
Valerie Perez as Wonder Woman
Nadyasonika as Gambit. Photo by LJinto
Siren’s Revenge as Raven
Enasni Volz as Harley goes Hollywood
Corpse Bride
Amber Arden as Snowba Fett. Photo by York in a Box
Ewok Photo by Carlos Duncan
Betty Nukem as Lady Deadpool Photo by better gaming bureau
DC Bombshells Photo by Carlos Duncan
Arwen Suicide as Batgirl
VividVivka as Madd Moxxi. Photo by Enrique Malfavon Photography
Enasni Volz as Madd Moxxi. Photo by Mike Rollerson Photography
Jessica Nigri as Moon Moxxi. Photo by Saffels Photography
Shredder
Ladies of Asgard
Claire Anastasia as Red Sonja. Photo by Jeff Zoet Visuals
Photo by Carlos Duncan
Adrianne Curry as Batman Animated Series Catwoman and Alicia Marie as Tigra. Photo by TC Photo
Joker’s Plaything as Harley Quinn
Wheel Jack Photo by Carlos Duncan
Jessica Nigri as Ziggs
LeeAnna Vamp as Maleficent. Photo by David Ngo
Abby Normal as Red Son Harley
Yasemin Arslan (Vera Chimera) as Elizabeth from Bioshock Infinite. Photo by Sweet Sensations Photography
Vera Baby as Princess Peach
Chibidee Cosplay as Huntress. Photo by Cosplay Cobbal
Vegas PG as Batgirl. Photo by Alvin Johnson
Imperial Bombshell as Steampunk Leia. Photo by York in a Box
Margie Cox Star Sapphire Inspired. Photo by Andrew Michael Phillips
Shredder. Photo by Carlos Duncan
Riddle as Tira from SoulCalibur. Photo by AMP Cosplay
Katie Cosplay as Selina Kyle (Dark Knight Rises). Photo by David Ngo
Yaya Han as Enira the Banshee Queen from Lineage 2. Photo by Brian Boling
Well that’s it guys and gals! I hope you enjoyed my pics for this year’s best cosplays of 2014. I really could have gone on and on and added more but the year is almost up and it’s time to end The C-Word for this year. Thank you to all the cosplayers who have participated in the interviews with me and thank you to all who keep coming back to read these things. It means a lot and I really appreciate it. For NTF and The C-Word, this is Chris Salce saying “Merry Christmas ya’ filthy animal…and a happy New Year.”