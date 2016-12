Voice Actress Christine Cavanaugh Dies at the Age of 51

Christine Cavanaugh who voiced Babe, Chuckie Finster from “Rugrats” and Dexter of “Dexter’s Laboratory,” has died at the age of 51.

As of now, the cause of death is unclear.

Christine Cavanaugh was a huge part of kids childhoods who grew up in the 90’s up to 2001.

Cavanaugh also did voiceover work for “Darkwing Duck,” “The Powerpuff Girls,” “Recess,” “Aaahh!!! Real Monsters,” “Sonic the Hedgehog” and many more.