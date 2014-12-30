2014 was a win-win for Godzilla-Kaiju fans. The new American reboot of “Godzilla” arrived in theaters in May and not only brought a re-imagining of the famous monster, but gave the world a new giant creature in the form of MUTO. Also in the news, Toho released a statement with their intention of resurrecting the King of the Monsters, which they plan to have in theaters a full two years before Gareth Edward’s “Godzilla 2” storms movie houses with Rodan, Mothra and King Ghidorah in tow. To celebrate, here are some classic songs from the Toho movies to rock in the 2015. Enjoy!

The famous “Godzilla” theme was written for the 1954 classic “Gojira” internationally known as “Godzilla” by master composer Akira Ifukube.

From the 1956 film “Rodan,” comes the song, “Get Rodan” also by Akira Ifukube. It was featured in the 1991 film “Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah” with less than stellar results.

For fans, “Mothra’s Song” is quite haunting, rhythmic and at the same time soothing. The song features the vocals of Japan’s famous “Peanuts” twins Emi and Yumi Ito. The score for 1961’s “Mothra” was composed by Yuji Koseki.

Finally, this march was featured in 1965’s “Invasion of the Astro-Monster” a.k.a. “Monster Zero.” It was included as part of the original 1954 “Godzilla” and 1959 “Battle in Outer Space” soundtracks. This song was composed by Akira Ifukube.

Happy Kaiju New Year!