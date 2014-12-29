Vin Diesel has taken to his Facebook page once more. Fans love him for this, because he usually gives out some great details about his upcoming film projects and this is one of those times. It seems the “Guardians of the Galaxy” alum may be campaigning to play the part of Inhuman leader Black Bolt or he may already have the role and is just teasing fans. Diesel only posted a photo of himself wearing a black muscle shirt with the words “Inhumans” inscribed on the front, while the giant words “ARE YOU INHUMAN?” are posted in the background. Check it out!

After the release of “The Guardians of the Galaxy” in August, Diesel posted a comment on his Facebook page which stated.

“I get the strange feeling that Marvel thinks I’m Inhuman…”

Last summer Diesel revealed he had been in meetings with Marvel. Eventually, it was learned that he would voice the sentient plant creature, Groot, but was there more to this meeting. Fans have long speculated that Diesel would make a perfect Black Bolt. What has been pointed out is ironic. Since both “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The Inhumans” are Marvel films, Diesel has a voice role in “Guardians” as the CGI Groot. Yet, to bring Black Bolt to the big screen would require him to be there physically without speaking due to the character’s destructive vocal power.

So, who is Black Bolt and the Inhumans?

Black Bolt is the ruler of the Inhumans, a race of superhumans which were genetically altered millions of years ago by the alien Kree. His most prominent offensive weapon is his voice, as his electron-harnessing ability is linked to the speech center of his brain. Speaking triggers a massive disturbance capable of leveling a city. Due to the extreme danger posed by this power, the character has undergone rigorous mental training to prevent himself from uttering a sound, even in sleep.

At this time Marvel Studios has not officially announced any casting news concerning their “Inhumans” project. The film is scheduled to be released on November 2, 2018.

