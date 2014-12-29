Now that Marvel’s Ant-Man is just about 7 months away, more and more looks from the film will start to surface and that’s exactly what happened with this promotional artwork. The artwork shows a closer look at the Ant-Man suit that Paul Rudd will wear and the Yellowjacket suit which will be worn by Corey Stoll. Take a look!
Ant-Man hits theaters July 17 and stars Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly, Corey Stoll, Hayley Atwell, T.I., Judy Greer, Michael Peña, Wood Harris, John Slattery, and Bobby Cannavale.
Here’s the synopsis of the film:
The next evolution of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brings a founding member of The Avengers to the big screen for the first time Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man. Armed with the astonishing ability to shrink in scale but increase in strength, master thief Scott Lang must embrace his inner-hero and help his mentor, Dr. Hank Pym, protect the secret behind his spectacular Ant-Man suit from a new generation of towering threats. Against seemingly insurmountable obstacles, Pym and Lang must plan and pull off a heist that will save the world.