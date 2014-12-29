Now that Marvel’s Ant-Man is just about 7 months away, more and more looks from the film will start to surface and that’s exactly what happened with this promotional artwork. The artwork shows a closer look at the Ant-Man suit that Paul Rudd will wear and the Yellowjacket suit which will be worn by Corey Stoll. Take a look!

Ant-Man hits theaters July 17 and stars Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly, Corey Stoll, Hayley Atwell, T.I., Judy Greer, Michael Peña, Wood Harris, John Slattery, and Bobby Cannavale.

Here’s the synopsis of the film: