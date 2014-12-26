609 SHARES Share Tweet

The first trailer for the overseas produced historical action feature “Dragon Blade” has debuted. Action film legend Jackie Chan stars alongside John Cusack and Academy Award winning actor Adrien Brody. The film sports some exciting sets, impressive costumes and has an epic quality to it. However, the dialogue is seriously lagging. Check out the trailer and character posters and tell us what you think!

Here is the storyline for the film.

The film is inspired by a missing legion of Roman soldiers that traveled into China in 48 BCE via the silk road. It follows Huo An (Jackie Chan) as Commander of the Protectorate of the Western Regions who teams up with Lucius (John Cusack,) a Roman general who led a legion of 1,000 soldiers into Han Dynasty China, to protect China’s borders and sovereignty. Meanwhile, Tiberius (Adrien Brody) has assassinated Rome’s Consul Crassus and chases after Lucius with a force of 100,000 soldiers.

“Dragon Blade” will be released internationally on February 19th with no U.S. release date announced at this time. The film stars Jackie Chan, John Cusack, Adrien Brody, Peng Lin, Si Won Choi, Kevin Lee, Vander McLeod, Fatih Ugurlu, Sharni Vinson, Benny Urquidez, Raiden Integra, Temur Mamisashvili, Paul Philip Clark, Tomer Oz, Lorie Pester, Max Huang, Joel Adrian, Murray Clive Walker, Philippe Joly, James Lee Guy, Jozef Waite, Bassem Khayati, Jim Bennett and Emrah Yilmaz. Jackie Chan and Susanna Tsang are serving as producers, while Daniel Lee directs.

Sources: checkmagazine, firstshowing, IMDb