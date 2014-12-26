Star Wars will return to Marvel next year but before they do, Dark Horse is throwing a huge farewell Star Wars sale. Here are all the details…

Dark Horse Comics is sending its Star Wars comics off with a very exclusive limited offer for its digital-comics readers . . .

For the final five days of 2014, Dark Horse is offering all digital Star Wars comics at 50% off. Or pick up the Farewell MegaBundle that includes every single Star Wars comic published for the ultralow price of only $300—over 28,353 pages of Star Wars goodness!

As the end of an era closes, we say a fond farewell to Star Wars. The Wookiees will be missed, and bounty hunters will be sad. But take heart, young Jedi, for in these last few days, you can seal in carbonite the entire Dark Horse Digital library of Star Wars. Get every comic, every panel, and every battle in perfect digital format in your collection. Access via the Cloud City whenever you want. Many of these comics may never be in print again, and this is your chance to get over twenty years of Star Wars comics history at a once-in-a-lifetime price.

This digital sale will begin at midnight (PST), Friday, December 26, and runs through 11:00 p.m. (PST), Wednesday, December 31. Get the Star Wars Farewell MegaBundle before it is gone like the Death Star. Please note: all Star Wars comics purchased before 1/1/2015 will remain in your digital collection.

The free Dark Horse Digital comics app is now available worldwide through all modern web browsers and features cloud storage in both Google Play and iOS apps.

Stop by Dark Horse Digital and get all the Star Wars comics you could want and more!