First of all this “best of 2014” movies list, with the exception of number one, is NOT in order. I simply can’t make up my mind to what’s better then another. Plus, to be honest, it should be called a “Favorites” list, because saying any film is the “best” is simply an opinion.

This year I’ve seen more movies than ever. So many in fact that I may come back here and add to the list before the year is over. In fact I can almost guarantee it.

Read my list then write yours in the comments section.

8.) The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

Some feel as if the Hobbit Trilogy, including The Battle of the Five Armies, dragged and I disagree. In fact they could have added more to The Battle of the Five Armies because the movie was epic. Peter Jackson captured the greatness of The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy once again and the third film like the rest was a fun ride. Will we visit Middle Earth again? I hope so!

7.) Edge of Tomorrow

Why did Edge of Tomorrow under perform at the boxoffice? I have no idea. It had everything including action, a twist in the story, and top Hollywood stars such as Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt. This was a great movie and a great time at the movies!

6.) Chef

Many haven’t seen this one, but most who have love it. Jon Favreau directs Chef and although more know him for Iron Man, he’s actually better doing this. Chef is out on Blu-ray, so go check it out.

5.) X-Men: Day of Futures Past

The movie brought the X-Men franchise to the forefront once again. Bryan singer managed to satisfy with a great mix of character, action and special effects. Bring on X-Men: Apocalypse!

4.) Dawn Of The Planet oF the Apes

An amazing follow-up to Rise of the Planet of the Apes but it missed that Twilight Zone type ending like the first and original had, but it is still very good. I want more!

3.) Pride

A historical and beautiful underdog story based on real life events. The British humor and great music will have you dancing on your sets.

2.) Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Easily the best Marvel film to date. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo deliver a film that’s both for children and adults. It has a twist! It has action, and it has great characters. It had me on the edge of my seat and now Captain America is my favorite Marvel hero. Bring on Captain America 3!

1.) Interstellar

This film gets 20 points from me right from the start. It’s original, it’s emotional, it’s something I haven’t seen before. The use of practical effects rule.

“In Nolan I Trust!”

