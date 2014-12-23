Even in a world overrun with zombies, life goes on.

But for how long?

ANCHOR BAY ENTERTAINMENT GOES HUNTING WITH

ZOMBIE KILLERS: ELEPHANT’S GRAVEYARD

COMING FEBRUARY 3, 2015 TO

BLU-RAY™ AND DVD

Life Begins With Death

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – The rural town of Elwood has always been a “bubble” against the backdrop of an organism-based epidemic where infected humans don’t die, instead they roam to spread the infection in a grisly, horrific way. Those who escape must survive—by any means necessary. But at what price?

On February 3, 2015, Anchor Bay Entertainment presents Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard, an exciting survival thriller about a fallen world that’s provocative as it is chilling. Written and directed by B. Harrison Smith and with a stellar genre cast including Billy Zane (Electrick Children, Titanic, Dead Calm), Dee Wallace (E.T., The Howling), Mischa Barton (“The O.C.,” Walled In), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp, Satan’s Playground), and Brian Anthony Wilson (Law Abiding Citizen, Limitless), Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard is presented in an unrated version on Blu-ray™ and DVD with an SRP of $26.99 for Blu-ray™ and $22.98 for DVD. Pre-book is December 31, 2014.

In the film, the “Zombie Killers” are a small band of young adults, trained by military vet Seiler (Zane), who have sworn to protect the town and aim for the head if anything threatens Elwood’s last survivors.

Bonus features on Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard Blu-ray™ and DVD include the behind-the-scenes featurettes “Bloodbath and Beyond,” “The Look of Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard,” and “Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard Behind the Scenes.”

About Anchor Bay Entertainment

Anchor Bay Entertainment is a leading home entertainment company. Anchor Bay acquires and distributes feature films, original television programming including STARZ Original series, children’s entertainment, anime (Manga Entertainment), fitness (Anchor Bay Fitness), sports, and other filmed entertainment on DVD and Blu-ray™ formats. The company has long term distribution agreements in place for select programming with AMC Networks, RADiUS, and The Weinstein Company. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA, Anchor Bay Entertainment has offices in Troy, MI, as well as Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. Anchor Bay Entertainment (www.anchorbayentertainment.com) is a Starz (NASDAQ: STRZA, STRZB) business, www.starz.com.

