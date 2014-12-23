Sorry Kim Jong Ass but on Christmas Day Sony Pictures has authorized select theaters to show the The Interview. I saw the movie and let me tell you it was hilarious. It was action-packed and a lot of fun!

Here’s a list of the places you can watch it!

Alabama

Edge 12 – Birmingham

Arizona

Loft Cinema – Tucson

Harkins Theatres – Phoenix

Harkins Valley Art – Tempe

Arkansas

Riverdale 10 – Little Rock

Colorado

Alamo – Littleton

Lyric Cinema Cafe – Fort Collins

California

Agoura Hills Stadium 8 – Agoura Hill

Cinémas Palme D’Or – Coachella

Valley Commerce 14 – City of Commerce

East Hills Mall – Bakersfield

Foothill Cinema Stadium 10 – Azusa

Fontana 8 – Fontana

Rialto Cinemas – Berkeley

Prime Cinemas – Red Bluff

Crest Westwood – Los Angeles

Vintage Cinemas, Los Feliz 3 – Los Angeles

Tristone Cinemas, Tristone Jurupa 14 Cinemas

Regency Theaters – Los Angeles

Laemmle Theater – North Hollywood (Beginning December 31st)

Delaware

Penn Cinemas Riverfront – Wilmington

Florida

Fun-Lan Drive-In – Tampa

Sun-Ray Cinema – Jacksonville

The Lake Worth Drive-In and the Swap Shop – Sunrise

Georgia

The Plaza Atlanta – Atlanta

Illinois

Hollywood Blvd. – Woodridge

Art Theater Co-Op – Champaign

Indiana

Jasper 8 Theatres – Jasper

Kansas

Alamo Main Street – KC

Louisiana

Robinson Film Center – Shreveport

Chalmette Movies – Chalmette

Massachusetts

Apple Cinemas – Cambridge

Maryland

Eastpoint Center 10 – Baltimore

Michigan

Alamo – Kalamazoo

The Bijou – Traverse City

State Theatre – Ann Arbor

Missouri

MX Movies – St. Louis

Ragtag Cinema – Columbia

New Mexico

Jean Cocteau Cinema – Santa Fe

New York

Alamo – Yonkers

Dipson Flix 10 Stadium – Lancaster

Dipson Lakewood Cinema 8 – Lakewood

North Carolina

Palace Pointe – Roxboro

Ohio

Tower City Cinema – Cleveland

Gateway Film Center – Columbus

Groundview Theatre – Columbus

Esquire Theatre – Cincinnati

Oregon

The Fox Theater – Dallas

Academy Theater – Portland

Cinetopia, Progress Ridge – Beaverton

Pennsylvania

Southside Works Cinema – Pittsburgh

Puerto Rico

Caribbean Cinemas – Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

Cable Car Cinema – Providence

South Carolina

Terrace Theater – Charleston

Nickelodeon Theatre – Columbia

Texas

Alamo Lakeline – Austin

Alamo Slaughter – Austin

Alamo South Lamar – Austin Alamo Ritz – Austin

Alamo – Richardson

Alamo Vintage Park – Houston

Alamo Mason Park – Katy

Alamo – Lubbock

Alamo Marketplace – New Braunfels

Alamo Park North – San Antonio

Alamo Westlakes – San Antonio

Look Cinemas – Dallas

City Base Cinema – San Antonio

Tennessee

Franklin Theatre – Franklin

Belcourt Theatre – Nashville

Vermont

Merril’s Roxy – Burlington

Virginia

Alamo Loudoun – Ashburn

Washington

Cinetopia, Mill Plain – Vancouver

Cinetopia, Vancouver Mall – Vancouver

West Virginia

Tygart Valley Cinemas – Fairmont

Wisconsin

Grand Cinema Theaters – New London