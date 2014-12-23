Sorry Kim Jong Ass but on Christmas Day Sony Pictures has authorized select theaters to show the The Interview. I saw the movie and let me tell you it was hilarious. It was action-packed and a lot of fun!
Here’s a list of the places you can watch it!
Alabama
Edge 12 – Birmingham
Arizona
Loft Cinema – Tucson
Harkins Theatres – Phoenix
Harkins Valley Art – Tempe
Arkansas
Riverdale 10 – Little Rock
Colorado
Alamo – Littleton
Lyric Cinema Cafe – Fort Collins
California
Agoura Hills Stadium 8 – Agoura Hill
Cinémas Palme D’Or – Coachella
Valley Commerce 14 – City of Commerce
East Hills Mall – Bakersfield
Foothill Cinema Stadium 10 – Azusa
Fontana 8 – Fontana
Rialto Cinemas – Berkeley
Prime Cinemas – Red Bluff
Crest Westwood – Los Angeles
Vintage Cinemas, Los Feliz 3 – Los Angeles
Tristone Cinemas, Tristone Jurupa 14 Cinemas
Regency Theaters – Los Angeles
Laemmle Theater – North Hollywood (Beginning December 31st)
Delaware
Penn Cinemas Riverfront – Wilmington
Florida
Fun-Lan Drive-In – Tampa
Sun-Ray Cinema – Jacksonville
The Lake Worth Drive-In and the Swap Shop – Sunrise
Georgia
The Plaza Atlanta – Atlanta
Illinois
Hollywood Blvd. – Woodridge
Art Theater Co-Op – Champaign
Indiana
Jasper 8 Theatres – Jasper
Kansas
Alamo Main Street – KC
Louisiana
Robinson Film Center – Shreveport
Chalmette Movies – Chalmette
Massachusetts
Apple Cinemas – Cambridge
Maryland
Eastpoint Center 10 – Baltimore
Michigan
Alamo – Kalamazoo
The Bijou – Traverse City
State Theatre – Ann Arbor
Missouri
MX Movies – St. Louis
Ragtag Cinema – Columbia
New Mexico
Jean Cocteau Cinema – Santa Fe
New York
Alamo – Yonkers
Dipson Flix 10 Stadium – Lancaster
Dipson Lakewood Cinema 8 – Lakewood
North Carolina
Palace Pointe – Roxboro
Ohio
Tower City Cinema – Cleveland
Gateway Film Center – Columbus
Groundview Theatre – Columbus
Esquire Theatre – Cincinnati
Oregon
The Fox Theater – Dallas
Academy Theater – Portland
Cinetopia, Progress Ridge – Beaverton
Pennsylvania
Southside Works Cinema – Pittsburgh
Puerto Rico
Caribbean Cinemas – Puerto Rico
Rhode Island
Cable Car Cinema – Providence
South Carolina
Terrace Theater – Charleston
Nickelodeon Theatre – Columbia
Texas
Alamo Lakeline – Austin
Alamo Slaughter – Austin
Alamo South Lamar – Austin Alamo Ritz – Austin
Alamo – Richardson
Alamo Vintage Park – Houston
Alamo Mason Park – Katy
Alamo – Lubbock
Alamo Marketplace – New Braunfels
Alamo Park North – San Antonio
Alamo Westlakes – San Antonio
Look Cinemas – Dallas
City Base Cinema – San Antonio
Tennessee
Franklin Theatre – Franklin
Belcourt Theatre – Nashville
Vermont
Merril’s Roxy – Burlington
Virginia
Alamo Loudoun – Ashburn
Washington
Cinetopia, Mill Plain – Vancouver
Cinetopia, Vancouver Mall – Vancouver
West Virginia
Tygart Valley Cinemas – Fairmont
Wisconsin
Grand Cinema Theaters – New London