Just in time for Christmas, Grindhouse: Drive In, Bleed Out Slay Ride Part two is out and it’s an action filled issue. It has just about everything you’ve been asking for for Christmas. Explosions, murder, and flesh eating kids.

The Slay Ride mini-series concludes with this issue and I really do wish it was a bit longer. I noticed that this issue has less dialogue than the previous but it has just as much action if not more.

It’s definitely a unique story and something that you would only see with Dark Horse, who is never afraid to try something different and go out of the norm. Normal is not a word Dark Horse seems to use ever and that’s why they are always in the top three of publishing companies.

If you like gore, action and badass old ladies that kill people, then you would love this story.

