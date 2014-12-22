The Next PEE-WEE HERMAN Film May Be Released on NETFLIX

The Next PEE-WEE HERMAN Film May Be Released on NETFLIX

Today’s secret word is “Netflix.” Now everyone knows what to do when you hear (read) the secret word right? Scream real loud! Let’s try it…

According to The Wrap, the upcoming Judd Apatow produced Pee-wee Herman film is nearing a deal with Netflix, (ahhh!) to have the film distributed through the company.

A spokesperson for Netflix (ahhh!) had said that there is no deal in place yet but one of The Wrap’s sources says “it moved to Netflix a gazillion months ago.”

This could also be why the first five seasons of “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” have been added to Netflix (ahhh!) earlier this month. The first two Pee-wee Herman films have been streaming for awhile.

Paul Reubens co-wrote the script with comedian Comedy Bang Bang’s Paul Rust. Shooting for the film begins next year.

If you don’t already have a streaming subscription, you may want to get one next year from Netflix. (Ahhh!)