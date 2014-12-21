New Photos from FURIOUS 7 featuring a First Look at Kurt Russell’s Character

New Photos from FURIOUS 7 featuring a First Look at Kurt Russell’s Character

A new photo featuring Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto) and Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz) has been released. The two characters share an intense moment together. Ortiz is blamed by Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) for the death of his brother and wants payback. Check it out!

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Diesel had this to say about the new film.

“Our characters are going into a shadow world beyond what they could have ever imagined.”

There was also a photo released of actor Kurt Russell who will play a new character that will join the established staple of regulars. Perhaps he will fill the vacancy left by the late Paul Walker.

Here is the synopsis for “Furious 7.”

Ian Shaw (Jason Statham) seeks revenge against Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew for the death of his brother Owen (Luke Evans.)

“Furious 7” is slated to hit theaters on April 3, 2015. The film stars Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson, Lucas Black, Ronda Rousey, Michelle Rodriguez, Kurt Russell, Elsa Pataky, Jordana Brewster, Djimon Hounsou, Iggy Azalea, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tony Jaa, Tyrese Gibson, Shad Moss, Brittney Alger, Ludacris, Sal Longobardo, Johnny Strong, Cody Walker, Anna Colwell, Caleb Walker, John Brotherton, Chelsea Pereira, Alex McGee, Janell Islas, Roman Mitichyan, Vivian Yoon Lee, Marina Voruz, John Koyama, Ali Fazal, Callen David Stilphen, Andrew Ayala, Susan Santiago, Robert Pralgo, John Cenatiempo, Jon Komp Shin, Andrea Torres, Brian Mahoney, Zane Pittman, Jon Lee Brody, Bradley Bowen, Yarett Harper, Benjamin Blankenship, Euseph Messiah, Danny M. Gray, Kalon Jackson, Taylor McPherson, J.J. Phillips, Alan Boell, Claire Callaway, Dana Langshaw, James Lewis, Rohain Mirza, Mitchell Yee, Sara Sohn, Abigail Gamache, Viktor Hernandez, Kieran Rosevear, James Bundy, Peter John Akister and Reece Purdy. Chris Morgan wrote the screenplay based on the characters created by Gary Scott Thompson. James Wan directs.

Sources: Entertainment Weekly, franchiseherald