Check out the first Lego promotional image for Jurassic World that’s set to opens in theaters next year. It’s unclear if the image is from a video game of actual Lego set but you tell us what you thinkWhat do you think?

Twenty-two years after the events of Jurassic Park, Isla Nublar now features a fully functioning dinosaur theme park, Jurassic World, as originally envisioned by John Hammond. After 10 years of operation and visitor rates declining, in order to fulfill a corporate mandate, a new attraction is created to re-spark visitor’s interest, which backfires horribly.

Source: The Brick Fan/Comic Book Movie