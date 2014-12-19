After Sony’s cancelation of Seth Rogen’s and James Franco’s film “The Interview,” Sony hackers are still making demands and threats to reinsure that the film will not be released in any format.

Several of Sony’s top executives have received a message that said

“Now we want you never let the movie released, distributed or leaked in any form of, for instance, DVD or piracy. We want everything related to the movie, including its trailers, as well as its full version down from any website hosting them immediately.”

FBI has confirmed the cyber attacks are a work of North Korea.

