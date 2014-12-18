A new trailer for Clint Eastwood’s “American Sniper” has arrived. The second preview for the feature delves into the psychological state and home life of Navy SEAL Chris Kyle (Bradley Cooper.) How can the man branded as “the most lethal sniper in U.S. History” fight in a war and cope with his wife and kids at home? Check it out!

Here is the storyline for the film.

U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle is sent to Iraq with only one mission: to protect his brothers-in-arms. His pinpoint accuracy saves countless lives on the battlefield and, as stories of his courageous exploits spread, he earns the nickname “Legend.” However, his reputation is also growing behind enemy lines, putting a price on his head and making him a prime target of insurgents. He is also facing a different kind of battle on the home front: striving to be a good husband and father from halfway around the world.

Despite the danger, as well as the toll on his family at home, Chris serves through four harrowing tours of duty in Iraq, personifying the spirit of the SEAL creed to “leave no one behind.” But upon returning to his wife, Taya Renae Kyle (Sienna Miller), and kids, Chris finds that it is the war he can’t leave behind.

“American Sniper” will go into limited release for Christmas, and will open nationwide on January 16, 2015. The film stars Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Luke Grimes, Jake McDorman, Brian Hallisay, Kyle Gallner, E.R. Ruiz, Keir O’Donnell, Max Charles, Sam Jaeger, Brando Eaton, Owain Yeoman, Eric Close, Marnette Patterson and Navid Negahban. Jason Hall wrote the screenplay based on the book by Chris Kyle and James Defelice. Clint Eastwood directs.

Sources: Entertainment Weekly, Warner Bros., IMDb