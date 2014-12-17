Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales , the fifth film in the franchise, is currently in development. Johnny Depp is set to return as Captain Jack Sparrow plus Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg (Kon-Tiki) will be directing. Filming is set to begin in early 2015 for a July 2017 release by Disney.

In an interview with IGN actor Orlando Bloom ( Will Turner ), although mostly promoting the release of The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies, mentioned a few interesting things about possible storylines and returning too “Pirates 5.”

“I’m not entirely sure that [I’ll be back] just yet, but there are talks,” he said. “Basically they want to reboot the whole franchise, I think, and do something with me and the relationship with my son.

I’m of course Davey Jones now, so I’m down the bottom of the ocean. It might be kind of fun to do something where I’m rumbling round the bottom of the ocean, because I won’t look anything like me. [Gestures to face] Get all gnarly.” Orlando Bloom said.



So what do you think? Are you ready for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales? Does a reboot sound like fun?