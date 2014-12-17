The ripple effect continues as the fallout of the Sony cyberattack continues. With the assassination comedy “The Interview” being shelved indefinitely by the studio, there is yet another film project that has bitten the dust.

The North Korea-set thriller “Pyongyang,” was expected to have Gore Verbinski direct and Steve Carell star. Now the project has been killed by New Regency in the wake of hackers launching an aggressive attack on Sony because of “The Interview” starring Seth Rogen and James Franco, which storyline revolves around an assassination attempt on North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

“Pyongyang” is based on a Guy Delisle graphic novel that centers on a Westerner in North Korea who is accused of espionage. Steve Conrad was writing the script for the film. This is one of many projects Verbinski was working on via a production deal between his company Blind Wink and New Regency.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter