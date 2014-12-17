450 SHARES Share Tweet

Much of the cast has been announced for David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” but the question was who’s playing ‘Amanda Waller?’ Rumor had it that Oprah Winfrey and Octavia Spencer where in talks or being looked at to play the part. Now, according to Latino-Review, the role has been given to Viola Davis (Prisoners). Amanda Waller is the commander of the officially-designated Task Force X and has a big part in the “Suicide Squad” comics. If this is true Davis will join the main cast that includes Jared Leto as The Joker, Tom Hardy as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Will Smith as Deadshot, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Carla Delevigne as Enchantress.

“Suicide Squad” will be directed by David Ayer and is set to be released on August 5, 2016. The movie goes into production in 2015.