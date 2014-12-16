100 SHARES Share Tweet

Following yesterday’s review of the suspense filled film “Traffickers,” it would only do anyone justice to see the trailer for themselves. Check it out!

The film won South Korea’s 2012 Blue Dragon Film Award for Best New Director, Kim Hong-sun. The Blu-ray features the film’s trailer and previews for the upcoming film’s “Kundo,” “The Suspect” and “The Pirates.”

Here is the synopsis for the film.

Yeong-Gyoo (actor Chang Jung Lim) was the best. He was an organ dealer, smuggling body parts for sale to the highest bidder. His crew was the best – an organized team of professionals with top skills and no conscience. But when one of them dies on the job, the crew scatters. Now, Yeong-Gyoo fronts stolen goods, and has fallen in love with Yoo-Ri (actress Yun-hie Jo,) a ticket agent at the port terminal. Her father is dying from a heart ailment, and when she turns to a ruthless loan shark for help, Yeong-Gyoo goes on a search to find his old partners for one last job which targets a disabled woman.

“Traffickers” will debut on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital on December 23rd. It has a runtime of approximately 111 minutes and is not rated. The film stars Chang Jung Lim, Yun-hie Jo, Daniel Choi, Dal-su Oh, Dal-hwan Jo, Ji-yoon Jeong, Young-hoon Lee, Seung-hwan Shin, Il-hwa Choi, Jae-hwa Kim, Moon-su Lee, Joon-seok Heo, Yoon Sang Ho, Sung-Taek Park, Il-mok Park, Hye-jeong Sin, Hyeon-mi Kim, Kim Gyu-Sun, Jeong-eun Kwon, Jeong-hwan Kong, Ye-seul Lee, Sang Jin Oh, Mi-ran Ra and Jong-hak Son. Kim Hong-sun and Sang-myung Kim wrote the screenplay, while Kim Hong-sun directs.

Source: WELL GO USA ENTERTAINMENT