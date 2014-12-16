Former NFL player and current action star Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) will host the new unscripted Fox comedy series “World’s Funniest Fails.” The show is set to premiere on January 16th. The format of the show will feature a panel of celebrities and comedians who will watch videos and judge which one will be awarded with the ultimate “Fail of the Week.” The show is produced by Dick Clark Productions and Jukin Media and is inspired by the hit YouTube channel, “FailArmy,” which showcases the best “epic fail” viral videos.

As well as starring in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Crews hosts the syndicated game show “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.” He has appeared in “The Expendables 2,” “White Chicks,” and “Bridesmaids.”

