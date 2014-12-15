500 SHARES Share Tweet

Check out the cool pictures and video via uk.yahoo.com from the upcoming James Bond Movie, Spectre.

A cryptic message from Bond’s past sends him on a trail to uncover a sinister organisation. While M battles political forces to keep the secret service alive, Bond peels back the layers of deceit to reveal the terrible truth behind SPECTRE.

SPECTRE – Directed by Sam Mendes (“Skyfall”) and Written by John Logan and Neal Purvis & Robert Wade. The returning cast includes Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Rory Kinnear. Newcomers include: Christoph Waltz, Léa Seydoux, Dave Bautista, Monica Bellucci and Andrew Scott. The 24th James Bond adventure is set for global release on November 6, 2015.

Source: uk.yahoo.com

500 SHARES Share Tweet