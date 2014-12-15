Hot Toys has released images of the Iron Man’s Mark XLIII armor from Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

“To get fans ready for this super exciting film, Hot Toys is thrilled to jump start the Avengers: Age of Ultron collectible series by presenting the 1/6th scale Mark XLIII Collectible Figure! It is also the newest addition to our MMS Diecast Series which the collectible figures are made of diecast material, and realistically designed to look even more like the armor as it appears in the blockbuster.’

“The movie-accurate Mark XLIII Collectible Figure is highly detailed and specially crafted based on the image of Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark/Mark XLIII in Avengers: Age of Ultron, featuring a newly painted Tony Stark helmeted head sculpt, metallic red, gold and silver armor with weathered effects, LED light-up functions, and a specially designed diorama base with a damaged Ultron Mark I. A special edition will be available for selected markets which includes a LED lighted battle damaged helmet as bonus accessory.”