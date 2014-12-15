From the little information we have so far on the film, it seems as if Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice revolves mostly around The Dark Knight ( Batman ). Today, according the Bad Ass Digest website, Dawn of Justice is very much a sequel to Man of Steel centering around Superman.

Spoiler Warning

The website claims that we will see a short back-story/origins about Batman and the film will then shift focus on Superman and Clark Kent as a reporter. We will find out that Bruce Wayne was in Metropolis during the Superman/Zod battle. Taking place two years after the events of Man of Steel, Superman has become the hero we all know and love. At some point Clark is covering a football game between the Metropolis and Gotham teams. His real intention is to investigate The Batman since the game takes place in Gotham City .

We see how Superman is dealt with on a global scale. He saves Lois in the Middle East causing an international incident. China doesn’t want him in their air space because Superman is looked at as a tool for America. Superman and Doomsday get into a huge fight but this time the Man of Steel movies the fight away from the population. General Swanwick is on his side and a supporter. Apparently Swanwick tells the military during the Doomsday fight that “Superman will move the battle away from populated areas because he’s a hero, and that’s what heroes do.” Most people love Superman with the exception of Lex Luthor and Batman.

Read more about Batman v Superman HERE.