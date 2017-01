The CW’s popular show Arrow returns on Jan. 21. After the mid-season final this fan-made poster would be something fans of DC and show would love to see.

Check it out and if you’re caught up with show you will know the meaning of the teaser poster.

Arrow stars Stephen Amell and the show returns to The CW with all new episodes on January 21. Arrow airs at 8PM EST on The CW.

Source: DeviantArt