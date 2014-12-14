Billing itself as the first big horror ride of 2015, “Desecrated” arrives on DVD and VOD on January 6th. The film stars Haylie Duff (“Napoleon Dynamite,” “Material Girls”) and Michael Ironside (“X-Men: First Class,” “Terminator: Salvation.”) Check out the trailer and images!

Here’s the storyline for the film.

After finding his family murdered by vagrant squatters, an ex-military operative and survivalist is hired by the man who bought his land to watch over the acreage and protect it from invaders. When the new landowner’s daughter arrives for a weekend getaway with her friends, the trip turns deadly when they discover the caretaker’s dark past – rather than driving off trespassers, he’s hunting them in cold blood.

“Desecrated” will be available on DVD and VOD on January 6, 2015. The film stars Haylie Duff, Michael Ironside, Wilmer Calderon, Paul James, Gib Gerard, Gonzalo Menendez, Heather Sossaman and Adam Daniels. Cecil Chambers wrote the screenplay, while Rob Garcia directs.

Source: October Coast Publicity and Publishing