Latino-Review is reporting that Marvel Studios and director Scott Derrickson (Sinister) is meeting with seasoned actors to portray Doctor Strange’s teacher and mentor, “The Ancient One.” The website claims actors Morgan Freeman (“The Dark Knight Trilogy,” “Million Dollar Baby,” “Invictus”), Ken Watanabe (“Inception,” “Godzilla”) and Bill Nighy (“Underworld,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”) have been approached for the role. Multiple sources point out that the film will not tell the origin story of “Doctor Strange.” In the comic books, “The Ancient One” is the first Sorceror Supreme who ends up training Stephen Strange in the mystic arts to face off against the demon known as Dormammu and his disciple Mordo, another student of the Ancient One who sought power of becoming the next Sorceror Supreme but was denied the title.

Doctor Strange opens in theaters on November 4th 2015 and will directed by Scott Derrickson. Benedict Cumberbatch is set to play Dr. Stephen Strange.